There was, mercifully, no terror attack in Sandton at the weekend. But what the furore around the US terror warning did reveal is that when it comes to matters of intelligence, South Africa’s left hand still may not know what its right is doing.
First, there was minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele’s flat denial of any threat. Then President Cyril Ramaphosa lambasted the US for not sharing information (a matter of dispute, given a City Press report that local and US authorities met a whole day before the US issued its communiqué). Finally, there were the reports that South Africa had already been in the midst of a weeks-long antiterrorism operation and was “literally waiting for the guys with explosives”.
But all this is really neither here nor there. The US has an obligation to alert its citizens abroad of any possible and credible threat to their lives. That it did so — with or without consulting its South African counterparts — suggests a distinct lack of faith in the capabilities of the security apparatus in this country.
Deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa’s assurance that South Africa is in “good hands” and not facing any threat would hardly have been a comfort. This is, after all, an intelligence service that was not only unable to foresee the July 2021 riots, it was also left waving its hands helplessly once that fire had ignited. Kodwa’s ministry didn’t seem to be in possession of all the facts then. There’s little to make us believe it’s got the situation in hand now.
EDITORIAL: US warning shows there’s little faith in state security
South Africa’s left hand doesn’t seem to know what its right is doing when it comes to intelligence matters
Most read
