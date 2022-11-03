×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: US warning shows there’s little faith in state security

South Africa’s left hand doesn’t seem to know what its right is doing when it comes to intelligence matters

03 November 2022 - 05:00
Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Sunday Times/Masi Losi
Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Sunday Times/Masi Losi

There was, mercifully, no terror attack in Sandton at the weekend. But what the furore around the US terror warning did reveal is that when it comes to matters of intelligence, South Africa’s left hand still may not know what its right is doing.

First, there was minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele’s flat denial of any threat. Then President Cyril Ramaphosa lambasted the US for not sharing information (a matter of dispute, given a City Press report that local and US authorities met a whole day before the US issued its communiqué). Finally, there were the reports that South Africa had already been in the midst of a weeks-long antiterrorism operation and was “literally waiting for the guys with explosives”.

But all this is really neither here nor there. The US has an obligation to alert its citizens abroad of any possible and credible threat to their lives. That it did so — with or without consulting its South African counterparts — suggests a distinct lack of faith in the capabilities of the security apparatus in this country.

Deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa’s assurance that South Africa is in “good hands” and not facing any threat would hardly have been a comfort. This is, after all, an intelligence service that was not only unable to foresee the July 2021 riots, it was also left waving its hands helplessly once that fire had ignited. Kodwa’s ministry didn’t seem to be in possession of all the facts then. There’s little to make us believe it’s got the situation in hand now.

Ramaphosa comments escalate SA’s diplomatic fallout with Washington

Western countries led by US issue warnings to their citizens in SA that a terrorist attack is in the offing in Sandton
National
6 days ago

Gungubele rejects US warning of possible terror attack in Sandton

Minister in the presidency says SA followed up asking for evidence, but none was given
National
1 week ago

WATCH: SA rejects US terror warning

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Hosken, investigative journalist for the Sunday Times
National
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: The big Stalingrad swindle
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: US warning shows there’s little faith ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CHRIS ROPER: Musk plays his Trump card
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Sure, middlemen hurt Eskom, but that’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why Ramaphosa is going to wipe ...
Opinion / State of play

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.