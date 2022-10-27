EDITORIAL: Snooty Sisulu meets her match

Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A hot-tempered court spat with the SA Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s alleged girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
Singabakho Nxumalo advertises himself as a “qualified and diligent communication professional”. For once that is not spin from someone who deals in the commodity.
Nxumalo is an old hand in public relations, a profession which doesn’t often get a good press. People in that field are meant to massage the message from their bosses and keep the nosy fourth estate off the scent of a good story.
The correctional services spokesperson has also been in the business long enough to identify bovine manure. Last week he sniffed it out, then snuffed it out. That the ordure had been uttered by no less a person than a cabinet minister, even one with pretensions and a haughty sense of entitlement such as Lindiwe Sisulu, did not faze Nxumalo.
The tourism minister had gone to see a crook in prison, then stamped her designer shoe-clad foot when she was denied entry. She was told patiently she would get no special permission outside visiting hours. Surely such restrictions were meant for the little people, she implied afterwards.
That was when Nxumalo stepped up, and in a measured and dignified manner explained that, no, they were meant for everyone. We need more public servants like him.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Snooty Sisulu meets her match
Rules are for everyone, not just the ‘little people’, correctional services spokesperson tells tourism minister
Singabakho Nxumalo advertises himself as a “qualified and diligent communication professional”. For once that is not spin from someone who deals in the commodity.
Nxumalo is an old hand in public relations, a profession which doesn’t often get a good press. People in that field are meant to massage the message from their bosses and keep the nosy fourth estate off the scent of a good story.
The correctional services spokesperson has also been in the business long enough to identify bovine manure. Last week he sniffed it out, then snuffed it out. That the ordure had been uttered by no less a person than a cabinet minister, even one with pretensions and a haughty sense of entitlement such as Lindiwe Sisulu, did not faze Nxumalo.
The tourism minister had gone to see a crook in prison, then stamped her designer shoe-clad foot when she was denied entry. She was told patiently she would get no special permission outside visiting hours. Surely such restrictions were meant for the little people, she implied afterwards.
That was when Nxumalo stepped up, and in a measured and dignified manner explained that, no, they were meant for everyone. We need more public servants like him.
ANTHONY BUTLER: The ABC slate spells disaster for SA
CHRIS ROPER: Lindiwe Sisulu and the masters of deflection
LETTER: Tourism sector has improved despite government
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.