EDITORIAL: Mbalula bets on SA’s rail amnesia

Minister of promises should maintain a period of silence
If the amount of hot air produced by Fikile Mbalula could be harnessed to drive Eskom’s generators, load-shedding would be a distant memory.
After the tragic crash in KwaZulu-Natal last week that killed 20 people, when a truck collided head-on with a bakkie, the transport minister said his department was in urgent talks with the department of public enterprises “to get rid of these trucks on the road”.
Mbalula said the goods they were transporting, such as coal, “can be transported using trains. This is what we are busy with, with [public enterprises minister] Pravin Gordhan.”
The accident, he said, “showed us that this work has to be done immediately”.
Is he seriously claiming that he wasn’t aware, until this horrific crash happened, that this was even a priority?
Surely not. Mbalula shouldn’t be pretending this one incident is a sudden catalyst for action, nor should he be exploiting a tragedy to pretend that correcting the road-rail traffic imbalance was his idea all along.
It seems unlikely that he is truly unaware that more than 20 years ago, his own government called for “urgent action” to redirect heavy-haul traffic from road to rail. This has, in fact, long been official government policy, manifested in exhaustive detail in various green and white papers and policy statements.
Yet again, we have the ANC government behaving like an opposition party: calling on itself to do things it has already agreed to do, but can’t seem to. It’s a classic ANC feint — make a dramatic impractical pledge, and bet on everyone forgetting about it.
Yet again, we have the ANC government behaving like an opposition party: calling on itself to do things it has already agreed to do, but can’t seem to
Part of the problem when it comes to freight is structural.
This dates back to the disastrous decision in the 1990s to split the old Spoornet into the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and a goods division called Transnet Freight Rail, and to have them report to different ministers.
Mbalula, as the minister responsible for Prasa, should be getting people off the buses and taxis, and back onto the railways. Yet he can’t get his trains to run. The national rail commuter infrastructure is decimated, and has hardly operated since March 2020, when Covid struck. In truth, however, that was just the final nail in the coffin, after decades of instability, looting, corruption and maladministration.
Throughout it all, Mbalula kept making ridiculous promises. Last November, he instructed Prasa to start running trains in the Mabopane corridor from Pretoria, when his own executives said they were not ready. And, on the first day, one train collided with another.
Down in Cape Town, it’s little better. More than 2,000 people are still living on the tracks of the main Cape Town-Cape Flats link. Those trying to repair the infrastructure are routinely assaulted and chased away.
Which isn’t to say shifting rail-friendly cargo to rail is a bad idea. The Road Freight Association (RFA), for one, supports the move. Rail is indeed best for heavy, high-volume loads such as minerals (coal, iron ore), liquid fuels, timber and grain.
However, as RFA CEO Gavin Kelly pointed out, “the rail infrastructure has been neglected and destroyed, with parts looking like scenes from apocalypse movies — or what is seen [after] a war has rolled across a country”.
Rather than limbering up every time he sees a podium, Mbalula would be better served in keeping his counsel, and actually fixing these problems. A long period of silence from him would be a good start.
