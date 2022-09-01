EDITORIAL: Tongaat dodges a bullet

Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
Sugar company Tongaat Hulett will no doubt be breathing a deep sigh of relief that the mooted takeover by Hamish Rudland’s Magister Holdings has fallen off the table.
This is because the SA Revenue Service (Sars) last week won a preservation order in the Pretoria high court against Gold Leaf Tobacco and its directors, Simon Rudland and Ebrahim Adamjee.
Simon Rudland is Hamish’s brother, and while Magister initially claimed Simon wasn’t involved in the Tongaat takeover bid, it was finally revealed at the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) that this wasn’t entirely true, because Simon’s daughters were indirect shareholders. As a result, Magister’s takeover bid flopped, though it is still a Tongaat shareholder.
The sensational allegations that emerged last week around Simon Rudland are the last thing Tongaat needs, as it recovers from its own debilitating accounting scandal.
In court papers, Sars accused Rudland and Gold Leaf tobacco of “fraudulent, intentional tax evasion,” and secretly ferreting overseas nearly R3bn in undeclared money, with the help of complicit bankers.
This is a bullet dodged for Tongaat CEO Gavin Hudson, who is nevertheless still struggling to come up with a restructuring plan to pay off the sugar company’s debt.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
