Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Tongaat dodges a bullet

01 September 2022 - 05:00
Tongaat Hulett operations Picture: SUPPLIED
Sugar company Tongaat Hulett will no doubt be breathing a deep sigh of relief that the mooted takeover by Hamish Rudland’s Magister Holdings has fallen off the table. 

This is because the SA Revenue Service (Sars) last week won a preservation order in the Pretoria high court against Gold Leaf Tobacco and its directors, Simon Rudland and Ebrahim Adamjee.

Simon Rudland is Hamish’s brother, and while Magister initially claimed Simon wasn’t involved in the Tongaat takeover bid, it was finally revealed at the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) that this wasn’t entirely true, because Simon’s daughters were indirect shareholders. As a result, Magister’s takeover bid flopped, though it is still a Tongaat shareholder. 

The sensational allegations that emerged last week around Simon Rudland are the last thing Tongaat needs, as it recovers from its own debilitating accounting scandal. 

In court papers, Sars accused Rudland and Gold Leaf tobacco of “fraudulent, intentional tax evasion,” and secretly ferreting overseas nearly R3bn in undeclared money, with the help of complicit bankers. 

This is a bullet dodged for Tongaat CEO Gavin Hudson, who is nevertheless still struggling to come up with a restructuring plan to pay off the sugar company’s debt. 

ROB ROSE: Rudland’s Stellenbosch conspiracy at Tongaat

The man behind Magister, the putative white knight aiming to rescue Tongaat, says there are ‘bigger forces’ at play
Opinion
1 month ago

ROB ROSE: Tongaat’s secrets tumble out

The sugar giant badly needed a white knight — but the one it found, run by Zimbabwe’s Rudland family, turned out to have a knack for secrecy
Opinion
2 months ago

Inside Tongaat’s R12bn schlenter

400 pages of court papers, surfacing now, spell out the mechanics of an epic R12bn fraud second only to Steinhoff
Money & Investing
7 months ago

The case against the Tongaat executives

Accused face 19 fraud charges for allegedly backdating the sale of properties. Tongaat financial statements were ‘materially unreliable and false’, ...
Features
6 months ago
