EDITORIAL: Is unemployment in SA really falling? Not so fast …

The figures released by Stats SA this week suggest unemployment fell in the second quarter. Looking behind the numbers reveals a different story
As exciting as it is to see SA’s unemployment rate confound expectations by falling to 33.9% in the second quarter (from 34.5% in the first quarter), the data should be treated with caution.
On paper, this would bring SA’s total employment to 15.5-million, within 5% of its pre-Covid peak of 16.3-million. But there is reason to be sceptical.
First, if Stats SA’s “Quarterly Labour Force Survey” (QLFS) is correct, then the economy created an additional 648,000 jobs in the second quarter compared with the first — a period when the economy likely contracted outright.
It would also mean the economy has created 1.28-million jobs over the past three quarters, based on earlier QLFS readings, allowing it to recover almost all the 1.4-million jobs lost during the pandemic.
However, job gains of this size would be associated with accelerating economic activity and rising confidence. Instead, we’ve had unprecedented load-shedding, soaring inflation, rapidly rising interest rates and slowing global growth.
In short, how can a country flirting with recession be posting its best jobs gains in decades?
The first explanation is that Stats SA may have overestimated the number of jobs lost during the pandemic, just as it may be overestimating the jobs recovery now. The reason for this is that during the pandemic, it was forced to use computer-assisted telephonic interviews to gather data, causing the response rate to plummet to just 44.6%. But now that it has reverted to face-to-face interviews, the response rate is back up.
By comparison, the firm-based quarterly employment statistics (QES), which is SA’s equivalent of US nonfarm payrolls data, show that SA shed only 200,000 net jobs during the pandemic. The QES survey reported just 42,000 job gains in the first quarter, taking total employment to 10-million — a far cry from the 14.9-million reported by the first-quarter QLFS.
What the latest data doesn’t change, however, is the fact that 8-million people in SA are unemployed
Admittedly, the coverage of the household-based QLFS is broader, including the informal sector, domestic workers and small subsistence farmers — but there shouldn’t be such a huge disparity between the two unemployment measures.
The second explanation is more technical. According to Stats SA, the job gains in the latest QLFS were influenced by the fact that a large number of people moved from the “not economically active” category to the “employed” and “unemployed” categories, boosting the labour force participation rate by 1.7 percentage points (pp) quarter on quarter to 58.6% and the labour absorption rate by 1.4pp to 38.7%.
What the latest data doesn’t change, however, is the fact that 8-million people in SA are unemployed. Or that the unemployment rate has exceeded 20% since the early 1990s.
Unemployment has become structurally entrenched because of decades of dysfunctional education and declining growth. This, together with an inflexible labour market and a capital-intensive growth path, is at the root of SA’s unemployment problem.
Unfortunately, while the policy prescriptions have been obvious for years, the state has been too slow to act. Until economic reforms are implemented and matched with systemic change in education — raising the number of maths, science and IT passes, and providing job-relevant skills — SA’s unemployment rate will keep marching higher.
The current data anomalies are just blips along that road.
EDITORIAL: Is unemployment in SA really falling? Not so fast …
The figures released by Stats SA this week suggest unemployment fell in the second quarter. Looking behind the numbers reveals a different story
