EDITORIAL: ‘It wasn’t me’

Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
The man behind Magister, the putative white knight aiming to rescue Tongaat, says there are ‘bigger forces’ at play
People in Khayelitsha feel abandoned by police and politicians as gangsters run amok
More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is an underwhelming 3% of the bourse’s R17-trillion market cap. ...
Two accolades in the past month reinforce how local producers are world-class. Now if only our exports reflected that
A characteristic of the ANC — which some argue ought to disqualify any political party from government — is the way in which its leaders seem to claim no responsibility for anything.
This was evident in two separate, unconnected events last week: first, former president Thabo Mbeki’s attack on Cyril Ramaphosa for being so sluggish; and second, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s attack on Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for not being the “fixer” that Eskom needs right now.
In itself, Mbeki’s assessment of Ramaphosa wasn’t wrong.
But it disclaims responsibility for Mbeki’s own actions, or lack of them, and his party’s role.
This is a man who first chose Jacob Zuma as his deputy president — mitigated, to some extent, by his later decision to fire him. Mbeki’s instinct for secrecy, and his cabinet’s delinquency in not acting on Eskom’s power warnings, are why we’re here.
In Mantashe’s case, it is the fact that he dragged his feet on renewable energy that has hobbled SA’s ability to get generation capacity online.
Unless ANC leaders begin taking responsibility for the mess the country is in, SA will forever be caught in the midst of its bombastic deflection.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: ‘It wasn’t me’
Unless ANC leaders begin taking responsibility for the mess the country is in, SA will forever be caught in the midst of its bombastic deflection
A characteristic of the ANC — which some argue ought to disqualify any political party from government — is the way in which its leaders seem to claim no responsibility for anything.
This was evident in two separate, unconnected events last week: first, former president Thabo Mbeki’s attack on Cyril Ramaphosa for being so sluggish; and second, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s attack on Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for not being the “fixer” that Eskom needs right now.
In itself, Mbeki’s assessment of Ramaphosa wasn’t wrong.
But it disclaims responsibility for Mbeki’s own actions, or lack of them, and his party’s role.
This is a man who first chose Jacob Zuma as his deputy president — mitigated, to some extent, by his later decision to fire him. Mbeki’s instinct for secrecy, and his cabinet’s delinquency in not acting on Eskom’s power warnings, are why we’re here.
In Mantashe’s case, it is the fact that he dragged his feet on renewable energy that has hobbled SA’s ability to get generation capacity online.
Unless ANC leaders begin taking responsibility for the mess the country is in, SA will forever be caught in the midst of its bombastic deflection.
EXPLAINER: Why Mbeki laid into Ramaphosa now
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa deserves Mbeki’s flaying
Mbeki warns of civil revolt in stinging attack on Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.