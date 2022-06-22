EDITORIAL: A chilling report on ANC delinquency

With cash being filched from presidential couches, it’s easy to forget that irrespective of what happens to the ANC leader, the party has again made out an unarguable case for retirement in the municipal audit report released by auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke.

It’s a quietly devastating document, since the story of SA’s economic decline is a story of municipal decline. It’s a story of a hapless national government that has shown little appetite for oversight, which has seen our municipalities — the engine room of any bottom-up economy — putrefy.

Maluleke is the model civil servant: uncompromisingly professional, staunchly independent and with a steely focus on the fact that she is serving the country, not the vested interests of the political class. And it shows in her report, which reveals that only 16% of SA’s 257 municipalities (just 41) received a clean audit. Half — 22 — are in the DA-controlled Western Cape.

The provinces controlled by the ANC were an unholy mess. Not a single municipality in the Free State got a clean audit, for example, while Maluleke reported that the Eastern Cape had “gone backwards”.

There’s a straight line to be drawn, then, to the casual nonchalance of Free State premier Sisi Ntombela, who speaks of only “smallanyana potholes” on her province’s swiftly crumbling roads, rather than craters. Yet the Free State’s roads are meant to be a vital artery from the economic heartland of Gauteng to SA’s ports.

Describing the Free State, Maluleke said: “Inaction by political and administrative leadership continued to be a deliberate obstruction to municipalities’ effective functioning.”