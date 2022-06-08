EDITORIAL: Growth figures offer brief respite from a diet of bad news

Another bright spot is that household consumption increased 1.4% q/q, with the hospitality sector making a particularly strong showing as spending on restaurants and hotels surged and the Omicron wave faded.

Also positive is that the pace of fixed investment accelerated a healthy 3.6% q/q, up from 1.6% in the fourth quarter of last year. This helps to explain the improvement in SA’s unemployment rate to 34.5% and the creation of 370,000 jobs in the first quarter.

Unfortunately, that’s where the good news ends. The beleaguered construction sector contracted again — for its fourth successive quarter. Mining also underperformed, with output shrinking 1.1% q/q as SA’s creaking logistics infrastructure and strikes retarded production.

Moreover, the data only covers January, February and March. So it fails to reflect the impact of the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal during April, or the full effects of the war in Ukraine, which has sent food and fuel prices soaring.

In the second quarter, SA firms have also had to deal with rising inflation, load-shedding and strikes. This means economic activity likely took a dive. Indeed, many of SA’s monthly data releases were notably softer in April.

Sentiment bounced back somewhat in May once the Durban port got back to business, domestic demand improved and exports normalised.

However, price pressures are building all along the value chain and the Reserve Bank has shown it will give no quarter in fighting inflation. In that respect, the upside surprise to first-quarter GDP likely seals the case for another 50 basis point rates hike at the Bank’s July meeting.

In short, the GDP data shows that while the recovery gathered steam in the first quarter, this has probably been rudely cut short by events since then. Even so, the first-quarter surprise will lift whole-year GDP growth and is an unexpected bonus in a country used to an unrelenting diet of bad news.