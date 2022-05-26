EDITORIAL: The coming public sector pay war

But the unions aren’t buying the government’s line.

Reuben Maleka from the Public Servants Association responded: “We are not accepting the response of the employer … they must go and revise their budget and come back with something that can be acceptable.”

But it’s Maleka who is out of line.

Not only is a 10% hike out of kilter with the 5.9% inflation rate, the below-2% economic growth and the level of salary hikes in the private sector, this ambitious demand comes at a time when satisfaction with government services is at a low ebb.

Just 27 of 257 municipalities received clean audits last year. And, as former public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu once admitted, one in three senior managers in the public service aren’t qualified for the positions they hold.

If civil servants were shooting the lights out — rather than failing miserably — it would be another conversation. But if their salaries were linked to performance, you’d think a 10% salary cut would be more appropriate.

Private sector companies are facing similar unrealistic demands, under bizarre pressure from cabinet ministers who should know better.

Last week, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe underscored his credentials for retirement when he went so far as to threaten to revoke Sibanye-Stillwater’s mining licence if it doesn’t settle with its striking staff.

It’s outrageous overreach, even for a minister not known for impeccable judgment.

Miners at Sibanye have demanded a wage hike of R1,000 a month for the next three years. But the company has offered R800, going up to R850 in year four and R900 in year six, as well as a profit-share scheme.

After CEO Neal Froneman said Sibanye had enough cash to withstand the strike for years, Mantashe said his officials should look at revoking the licence “for a mine that doesn’t want to mine but sits on the properties, so that we can give that property to companies that want to mine gold”.

It’s a wilful misreading of what Froneman said, and a dangerous indication of the government’s readiness to strip mining rights — weeks after executives at the mining indaba stressed that companies need policy certainty to invest in the sector.

Reality has never been a welcome visitor for our political leaders, or our unionists. But the country has plenty to lose should it decide it’s time to jettison the path of fiscal rationality.