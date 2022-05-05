EDITORIAL: KZN’s R48bn problem
The province is crumbling while its ANC leaders fiddle the books or squander taxpayers’ money
If you’re wondering why KwaZulu-Natal is such a wreck, a good place to start would be with the R48bn in irregular expenditure the province clocked up this past year.
Embarrassingly, the province’s human settlements department even sought condonation for a R400m irregular transaction — despite the possibility that criminal conduct was involved. And the provincial transport department clocked up R17bn in irregular expenditure too...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.