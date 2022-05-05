Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: KZN’s R48bn problem The province is crumbling while its ANC leaders fiddle the books or squander taxpayers’ money

If you’re wondering why KwaZulu-Natal is such a wreck, a good place to start would be with the R48bn in irregular expenditure the province clocked up this past year.

Embarrassingly, the province’s human settlements department even sought condonation for a R400m irregular transaction — despite the possibility that criminal conduct was involved. And the provincial transport department clocked up R17bn in irregular expenditure too...