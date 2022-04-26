Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Magic money lessons for the ANC

If the economic populists in the ANC want a lesson in how ruinous foot-off-the-brake monetary policy can be, here’s a timely lesson from Sri Lanka.

The island is suffering its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, marked by food shortages, power blackouts of 10 hours a day, and a 60% drop in the value of the rupee in the past month. Last week, its state oil company hiked fuel prices by a third, as its inflation rate rocketed past 21%. ..