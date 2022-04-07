×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: ANC gives SA the middle finger

07 April 2022 - 05:00
Murder accused Mandla Msibi with supporters. Picture: MANDLA KHOZA
Murder accused Mandla Msibi with supporters. Picture: MANDLA KHOZA

This weekend saw another embarrassing etching on the gravestone of the ANC’s moral compass.

In Mpumalanga, Mandla Msibi was voted in as treasurer-general of the ANC’s top provincial structure by delegates, even though he’d been charged with murder for the 2021 shooting of Dingane Ngwenya and Sipho Lubisi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa asked ANC members to “reflect” on Msibi’s election, given the principle that those accused of serious crimes must “step aside” — and Msibi duly did so days later. 

But as commendably quick as this was, this isn’t the party’s only looming reckoning. ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has been convicted of perjury, yet remains in her position, and corruption accused Zandile Gumede is vying for leadership of the ANC’s eThekwini region (though she says she’ll step aside if elected).

Why is the party allowing compromised candidates to campaign in the first place? At best, it smacks of a reluctance to confront ethical violations; at worst, the party no longer knows how to assess this. 

Factionalism still imperils ANC’s reign, Ramaphosa warns

This comes as the group backing his second term made a clean sweep of all provincial leadership positions
Politics
3 days ago

Mandla Ndlovu is ANC’s new provincial chairperson in Mpumalanga

Cyril Ramaphosa’s backer Mandla Ndlovu defeated Lucky Ndinisa
Politics
4 days ago

The ANC faces an existential crisis, Mashatile says

Mashatile said the party should close ranks in pursuit of unity but that pursuit should not come at all costs
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Does fuel tax drop show Godongwana is ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Hot air or tangible reality — ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
EDITORIAL: ANC gives SA the middle finger
Opinion / Editorials
4.
THE FINANCE GHOST: Granola for the banks
Opinion
5.
ANN CROTTY: New Absa skipper knows the ropes in ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.