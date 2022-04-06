EDITORIAL: Does fuel tax drop show Godongwana is finally listening?

Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, says it’s an indication that the finance minister is heeding Ramaphosa’s call to listen to civil society.

“The government has always just expected people to suck up new costs. But in February, when Godongwana didn’t hike fuel levies as they’d done for years, there was a sense that something had changed. Finally, they’re listening,” he says.

Still, not everyone thinks it’s a good idea. “It takes the edge off the oil price shock, but I think it’s unwise,” says Absa economist Mamokete Lijane. “Once you’ve removed this from the fuel levy, how will you put it back in two months? You’ve introduced a different conversation into the political economy.”

Lijane says the fuel price mechanism is actually one of the most efficient ways to transmit the oil price, and exchange rate, into the economy. And it allows people to change their behaviour, by driving less when prices are high.

“If you talk about rates, we could control that, but we don’t because it’s politically difficult. But we can’t control the oil price, so we may be doing something that’s unsustainable now,” says Lijane.

Still, this unexpected fillip came in an uncommonly fortunate week.

On Friday, ratings agency Moody’s shifted SA from a negative ratings watch (a precursor, usually, to any downgrade) to a stable outlook. SA remains two notches below investment grade but, just maybe, the bleeding has stopped.

“The government has shown it was able to reprioritise its spending while staying committed to fiscal consolidation, which Moody ’s expects will remain the case,” it said.

A large slice of this is luck, thanks to the R182bn tax windfall from high commodity prices. And no matter how you dice it, if you have an unemployment rate at 46.6% (including discouraged jobseekers), it’s anything but a stable outlook.

Nonetheless, if the government is finally listening, and its hitherto self-interested officials have found a vein of empathy, it’s a silver lining worth grabbing onto.