EDITORIAL: Truly a state in disaster

The cynics were right: SA’s leaders appear unable to voluntarily end the state of disaster. Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise to withdraw the regulations last month and calls by medical experts for it to be done, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma extended the ruling to April 15.

This means that two years of rule by often arbitrary and irrational decree will continue.

Sports stadiums remain closed to fans, curfews may be instituted overnight and alcohol sales banned again. It also suggests the state is woefully behind on implementing public health measures outside the state of disaster framework, if combating Covid is the aim of this extension.

As Western Cape premier Alan Winde pointed out this week, despite having had months to prepare alternative public health measures, the national government has not yet finished the job.

More disturbing, however, is the sense that it is loath to relinquish the sweeping powers granted it by the state of disaster.

For a state as incapable as ours, the sooner this is done, the better.