Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Truly a state in disaster

17 March 2022 - 05:00
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: GCIS

The cynics were right: SA’s leaders appear unable to voluntarily end the state of disaster. Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise to withdraw the regulations last month and calls by medical experts for it to be done, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma extended the ruling to April 15.

This means that two years of rule by often arbitrary and irrational decree will continue.

Sports stadiums remain closed to fans, curfews may be instituted overnight and alcohol sales banned again. It also suggests the state is woefully behind on implementing public health measures outside the state of disaster framework, if combating Covid is the aim of this extension.

As Western Cape premier Alan Winde pointed out this week, despite having had months to prepare alternative public health measures, the national government has not yet finished the job.

More disturbing, however, is the sense that it is loath to relinquish the sweeping powers granted it by the state of disaster.

For a state as incapable as ours, the sooner this is done, the better.

Why the state of disaster may go on after mid-April

Government needs to create a coherent set of rules that allow it to react quickly to a fifth wave
National
1 day ago

Health department to suggest that new regulations replace state of disaster

‘We hope the reviewed health regulations will assist in a guided reopening of economic and social activities,’ Joe Phaahla says
National
1 week ago

SA’s response to Covid must be independently assessed, says Shabir Madhi

Recent moves to relax quarantine rules indicate a shift away ‘from any pretence that we have the ability to prevent the spread of the virus’
National
1 month ago

SHABIR A MADHI: Why it is time for the national coronavirus command council to go

Remaining restrictions should be lifted as more than 80% of the population has probably been infected at least once since start of the pandemic
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why Ramaphosa’s Russian ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
ANN CROTTY: Beware of the buyback
Opinion / Boardroom Tails
3.
ROB ROSE: SA’s ultra rich hit the exits
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
LETTER: Time to get out of this relationship
Opinion / Letters
5.
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: War (what is it good for?)
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.