EDITORIAL: Clover hit to unions

The murder of two security workers during a strike at dairy company Clover is a further blow to the waning legitimacy of the trade unions. Predictably, the two striking unions, the Food & Allied Workers Union and the General Industries Workers’ Union of SA, have scrambled to distance themselves from the attacks. But the deaths of Fidelity security guard Tsephe Molatsi and Personal Protection Services guard Terence Tegg are inextricably linked to the three-month strike.

Two suspects — Nkosinathi Mbatha and Mohale Shokane — appeared in the Tembisa magistrate’s court last week on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery. But in Tegg’s murder, video footage shows about 14 men involved — and if the police were at all up to the job, more suspects would be in the dock.

The fact that it got to this stage isn’t, however, entirely surprising.

Workers wanted a monthly increase of 10%, or R2,000, and an end to austerity measures. But since it’s a "no work, no pay" strike, many haven’t been paid since it began in November. Desperation is peaking — and union leaders who have insisted workers hold out for unrealistic hikes are only inflaming the situation.