EDITORIAL: IMF gets wise to empty silken words

It’s become trite to say that SA is at a tipping point, where it can choose a high or low road. The FM’s view is that SA chose the low road a while back and that the country has been on a slippery downward slope ever since.

We have repeatedly urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop pretending that everything will be OK as long as we all work together. The only way to save SA, in our view, is urgent technical reforms that improve economic efficiency; reforms that require the same decisive leadership Ramaphosa displayed last year when he raised the cap on electricity self-generation to 100MW.

Yet Ramaphosa was at it again in the state of the nation address last week, as he promised that the government, business and labour would come together to forge a new social compact to save SA.

More distressing was his assertion that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) should be strengthened "to play a more prominent and beneficial role" in the economy — when this is the complete opposite of what is called for.

In stark contrast, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urges SA, in its annual report on the economy, to reduce SOEs’ footprint because their deteriorating performance poses a major obstacle to economic efficiency. Some SOEs should be liquidated, and the ones that are left should operate in competitive markets to allow for the growth of new productive private firms.

While the IMF concedes that some reforms have been undertaken, it is worried that the bulk of implementation — including reforming SA’s highly concentrated network industries and streamlining the regulatory environment — hasn’t happened.

In addition, the IMF argues for bold labour market reform that goes beyond simply easing restrictions for skilled immigrants and includes giving business far greater flexibility in setting wages.

And yet, the IMF has been giving the same advice every year for the past decade. It mirrors the consensus view among private economists. While Ramaphosa’s administration has inched towards the same policy conclusions, political contestation in the ANC has allowed for only glacial progress and the status quo will likely prevail.

Because of this, the IMF is exceedingly bearish on SA’s future. It expects growth to dribble away to 1.4% over the medium term with gross public debt levels grinding higher, from just under 70% now towards 80% by 2025. (This is also more or less what the National Treasury is forecasting.)

But the IMF does suggest an alternative upside scenario, in which the government adopts a swift, deep and comprehensive reform package cutting across all key areas. If this were done, it estimates growth could average 3% over the medium term, and public debt could fall to 65% by 2025.

In the absence of faster reform, however, there is only one other thing that could come to the rescue: an extension of the commodity boom.

It may happen too. RMB Morgan Stanley is so bullish on commodities that it expects SA to enjoy a further R162bn revenue overrun in 2022/2023. This would allow the country to achieve a primary surplus in that year, two years ahead of schedule, even with an extension of social grants. In that case, debt would stabilise at 65% of GDP.

The problem with relying on windfall revenues for a short-term fix is that it would remove the pressure on politicians to undertake the painful reforms necessary to set the economy on a sustainable growth path. And once the commodity tide went out, the country would again be exposed.

If SA is lucky enough to be rescued by the commodity boom again this year, we can only hope that Ramaphosa will use the narrow window provided to bolt down real reform. It is not an exaggeration to say that SA’s future depends on it.