Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: A dark warning on July unrest

10 February 2022 - 05:00
A burning factory is shown in Sea Cow Lake area in Durban on July 12 2021. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
A burning factory is shown in Sea Cow Lake area in Durban on July 12 2021. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART

By now President Cyril Ramaphosa would have digested the report of the panel he appointed to investigate the riots in July last year. After all, he’s had it for two months.

Not that the report should have surprised him. In 2018, Sydney Mufamadi’s high-level review of the State Security Agency gave chapter and verse of the intelligence service’s shortcomings.

Still, Prof Sandy Africa’s conclusions — placing much of the blame for the chaos that followed the jailing of Jacob Zuma on the factional ructions within the ANC — will be awkward for Ramaphosa to deal with.

For one thing, her panel identified "contestations … including between senior members of government", over how to characterise the anarchy. The then minister of state security, Ayanda Dlodlo, blamed "poverty"; Ramaphosa himself called it an insurrection, and was contradicted by his then defence minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who blamed criminal elements.

Disturbingly, the report warns that it’s only a matter of time before another outbreak. Will Ramaphosa, for once, shake off his lethargy, act on the recommendations and reassure a nervous nation? Dare we dream?

ANC infighting a threat to SA security, panel finds

Address internal differences now, say president’s experts after analysis of July violence
National
2 days ago

JONNY STEINBERG: July unrest revealed geography and politics of SA’s mafiosi

Organised crime sent out a warning that, if curtailed, it can cause mayhem
Opinion
6 days ago

Newsmaker of the year: Jacob Zuma — the face of an insurrection

Former president Jacob Zuma showed this year that he will do anything to keep out of prison and keep a hold on power — even if that means SA has to ...
Features
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SAM MKOKELI: Will the real Ronald Lamola please ...
Opinion
2.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Long walk until end of Vodacom ...
Opinion / Pattern Recognition
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why ActionSA can’t be allowed to ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
SARAH BUITENDACH: Let’s have a word about Wordle
Opinion
5.
DAVID FURLONGER: VW’s Caddy comes to Life
Opinion

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Split ANC enables ministers to duck riots accountability

Opinion / Editorials

Police won’t allow KZN to become a battlefield again, Cele says

National

EDITORIAL: SA’s invisible policing

Opinion / Editorials

JUSTICE MALALA: Why SA is teetering on the edge of anarchy

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Inside the great rebuild of KwaZulu-Natal

News & Fox

JUSTICE MALALA: Show me an insurrectionist in handcuffs, Mr Ramaphosa

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Fanning the flames through the internet

News & Fox / Digital

SA unrest: anatomy of an insurrection

Features / Cover Story

SA unrest: it may not be over yet

Features / Cover Story

Retailers count the cost of unrest

Features / Cover Story

WILLIAM GUMEDE: After this crisis, SA needs something new

Features / Cover Story

SA unrest: how locals are rebuilding the country

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.