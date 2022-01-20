EDITORIAL: Joburg’s council clowns

Perhaps it’s time to frame municipal governance in terms that will resonate with councillors from the ANC and EFF.

So: if you want to drive your new BMW X4 at high speed, for example, you need smooth, un-potholed roads with working stormwater drains. Fancy showing off your new Gucci loafers at Tang? Then electricity is vital.

And that’s before even creating an environment conducive to a flourishing, rate-paying business sector, supported by the maintenance and development of properties owned by institutions like, say, the Government Employees Pension Fund.

But as long as cities are disrupted by the sore losers of the local government elections — as happened at the Joburg council last week — recovery from years of neglect and shoddy governance is a pipe dream.

It all began with a disagreement over a simple voting procedure to elect heads of oversight committees in Joburg, which is normal enough. But what isn’t normal is manhandling your colleagues, then singing to drown out debate on the matter.

Arguing, as the ANC’s Mpho Moerane did, that the DA’s refusal to hold a secret ballot was to "deny" Joburg residents "service delivery and accountability" is breathtaking sophistry. If there’s one party that has denied residents those things, it is Moerane’s own organisation.

For the sake of this economically critical city, it’s time these servants of the people grow up.