Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Joburg’s council clowns

20 January 2022 - 05:00
Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Perhaps it’s time to frame municipal governance in terms that will resonate with councillors from the ANC and EFF.

So: if you want to drive your new BMW X4 at high speed, for example, you need smooth, un-potholed roads with working stormwater drains. Fancy showing off your new Gucci loafers at Tang? Then electricity is vital.

And that’s before even creating an environment conducive to a flourishing, rate-paying business sector, supported by the maintenance and development of properties owned by institutions like, say, the Government Employees Pension Fund.

But as long as cities are disrupted by the sore losers of the local government elections — as happened at the Joburg council last week — recovery from years of neglect and shoddy governance is a pipe dream.

It all began with a disagreement over a simple voting procedure to elect heads of oversight committees in Joburg, which is normal enough. But what isn’t normal is manhandling your colleagues, then singing to drown out debate on the matter.

Arguing, as the ANC’s Mpho Moerane did, that the DA’s refusal to hold a secret ballot was to "deny" Joburg residents "service delivery and accountability" is breathtaking sophistry. If there’s one party that has denied residents those things, it is Moerane’s own organisation.

For the sake of this economically critical city, it’s time these servants of the people grow up.

Is Joburg a sinking city?

If Joburg succeeds, then SA succeeds. But the city is facing huge problems — from needless bureaucratic tangles to an IT nightmare. But amid this ...
Features
10 months ago

Joburg City Council meeting descends into chaos for second time

Members clash over voting procedures for heads of portfolios while former mayor Mpho Moerane says DA-led coalition is in ‘disarray’
National
1 day ago

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Joburg’s R120m-plus white elephant

The Paterson Park multipurpose centre offers a real shot at sorely needed inclusive community development in Joburg. Instead, it’s been standing ...
Opinion
2 months ago

PODCAST: Big job — saving Johannesburg

There’s no denying Johannesburg has seen better days. Peter Bruce talks to Shawn Theunissen, president of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and ...
News & Fox
6 months ago

FRED KHUMALO: The endemic stench of decay in Joburg

Like a lobster that doesn’t realise the water in the pot is gradually going to cook it, Joburg residents see their city’s decline as normal
Opinion
7 months ago

Inside Joburg’s Pothole Patrol project

The City of Joburg has partnered with Discovery Insure and Dialdirect in launching the Pothole Patrol project. It’s a much-needed intervention. But ...
Features
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The SABC and the Mbalula wrecking ball
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: How BLSA risked its reputation on ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
CHRIS ROPER: Lindiwe Sisulu and the party of ...
Opinion
4.
Nick Hudson and PANDA are wrong. Believing them ...
Opinion
5.
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: My top global picks
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.