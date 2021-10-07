Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Mark Zuckerberg’s just deserts

07 October 2021 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

When Facebook and its affiliated platforms, Instagram and WhatsApp, went dark for about six hours this week, it might have seemed like karma — CEO Mark Zuckerberg getting what he deserved.

Rival platform Twitter engaged in some mockery: "Hello literally everyone," its official account said. But the outage was not so funny for billions of users. Around the world, stories emerged of how critical the communication platforms have become for commerce, education, emergency medical services and a range of essential operations.

Zuckerberg lost nearly $7bn of his personal fortune as Facebook’s stock price plunged on Monday, due to both the technical problem and revelations from whistle-blower Frances Haugen.

Haugen, a former manager at Facebook, has provided evidence to The Wall Street Journal showing how indifferent Facebook executives were to the harm their platforms, especially Instagram, have caused. Teenage girls in particular have been made to feel bad about themselves. Haugen also testified this week before a US congressional committee.

But Zuckerberg and his lieutenants appear to care more about profits than about the safety of social media users. If they are unmoved by the angst of teens, or the way their platforms are manipulated to spread fear and hatred, perhaps they will take more notice of the US Federal Trade Commission. It has filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing Facebook of being a monopoly — another imminent threat to its bottom line.

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Facebook outage prompts fundamental rethink, at least it should

Almost half the world was disconnected from primary online communication tools
Opinion
1 day ago

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down in global outage

The outage comes a day after Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen accused the social media giant of putting 'profit over safety'
Companies
2 days ago

Facebook ‘locked the keys in its car’

Company blames global outage on  faulty configuration change
Companies
1 day ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Six hours without Facebook and we’re left gasping for it

Our reliance on its platforms will override any quibbles about encroachment
Opinion
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: The three burning issues SA’s ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
SARAH BUITENDACH: Why I am so over Zoom
Opinion
3.
ROB ROSE: ‘Army must protect mines’
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
We can’t banish Covid-19. But we can end the ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: History will prove me right, says Helen ...
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.