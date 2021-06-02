EDITORIAL: De Ruyter’s hand freed to root out those R26 toilet rolls at Eskom

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter may have won the first battle against the racism claims against him, but the ruling delivered by former judge Nazeer Cassim in this case leaves a deep question mark over the parastatal’s leadership.

Last Friday it emerged that Cassim had found that Eskom’s chief procurement officer, Solly Tshitangano, who had clashed with De Ruyter, should be dismissed from the utility.

Tshitangano was facing five disciplinary charges, including for extending contracts to a company called Econ Oil, despite knowing that it had overcharged Eskom; but Tshitangano retaliated by writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa claiming that De Ruyter displayed a pattern of racist decision-making, preferring to appoint white companies, rather than black.

It was never going to be a simple case, partly because neither individual fits neatly into the lazy cookie-cutter stereotypes of saint and sinner. Tshitangano was a highly rated Treasury official with an unblemished track record and solid political connections, while De Ruyter was seen to be fighting the valiant fight against the copious amounts of reckless spending at Eskom.

Nonetheless, Cassim’s ruling was decidedly emphatic, flaying Tshitangano and excoriating Eskom’s board in the process.

By launching a probe into the claims of racism in the first place, Cassim said Eskom’s pusillanimous board was "fragile, if not weak". The board, he said, allowed Tshitangano to "use racial overtones to undermine a proper investigation into the contracts awarded to Econ Oil".

Cassim said that while Tshitangano had tried to "discredit De Ruyter on racial grounds", this issue wasn’t about race — it was about "dishonesty and corruption".