Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Is nobody writing down last year’s lessons?

13 May 2021 - 05:00
A man walks in empty streets in Johannesburg on the first day of the 21-day lockdown in March last year. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
A man walks in empty streets in Johannesburg on the first day of the 21-day lockdown in March last year. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

You’d be forgiven for wondering whether SA is the last thing on the government’s mind.

As the ANC’s top brass immerse themselves in a myopic game of suspension tit-for-tat, there’s a sense that citizens, bracing for a third Covid wave, have been left to fend for themselves amid a shambolic response to the pandemic.

In particular, it should have been obvious that closing SA’s borders to travellers from India — as other countries have done — was a matter of self-preservation in light of our woeful vaccination rates. You’d think that after the past year, our officials would know that speed matters.

Yet, they are only meeting now to discuss an Indian travel ban. It’s too late; that variant is with us. And, it seems, a third wave will soon be here too.

Meanwhile, the real state of disaster is to be found outside the state’s plush parallel universe: on the streets. The R350 Covid grant is long gone, the Unemployment Insurance Fund relief is history, and businesses have only just got back on their feet after last year’s horrors.

As social anxiety mounts, the conjecture machine leaps into overdrive — and that’s something the government could have mitigated, had it delivered even the scantest communication over our nonexistent vaccine rollout. Is nobody writing down last year’s lessons?

EXCLUSIVE: How 71% of SA wants the vaccine, but only 1% has had it

New research this week shows that nearly three-quarters of South Africans want the Covid vaccine — the highest estimate of ‘vaccine intent’ seen yet ...
Features
22 hours ago

Studies show the terrible toll of lockdown on poor pupils

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown had a devastating effect on schooling
National
22 hours ago

First lockdown triggered huge surgical backlog in Western Cape

Elective procedures fell by 75% during the first four months of the pandemic
National
1 day ago

January lockdown hit jobs across all age groups

Young people and women were more adversely affected by job losses
National
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: A poison pen letter from SA’s ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
BRUCE WHITFIELD: Death of a (great) small business
Opinion
3.
TRACEY DAVIES: Anglo’s coal pipe dream
Opinion / On My Mind
4.
SARAH BUITENDACH: Heavy petting — love your ...
Opinion
5.
ROB ROSE: Inside the minds of C-suite goons
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.