EDITORIAL: SA’s imploding urban foundations

As our leaders play politics in plush hotels, SA is crumbling. This was brought home crisply this week in a series of disasters that, thanks to delinquent local government, ended up being far worse than they should have been.

Take the fire that gutted Joburg’s academic hospital, Charlotte Maxeke, last week, forcing the evacuation of 700 patients.

Wynand Engelbrecht, CEO of private company Fire Operations SA, said the fire blazed out of control because none of the hospital’s fire hydrants worked — basic maintenance. Nor did there appear to be any hospital emergency plan.

That this can happen at one of the province’s major nerve centres for public health should raise fears of just how bad the situation may be in state buildings that get less foot traffic.

In fact, as this edition of the FM elaborates, municipalities are in such disarray that a "major calamity" is brewing. The large metros may require a R51bn bailout from a bankrupt government. It is only the Western Cape that is an exception to this otherwise uniform tale of decay.

These metros, according to Ratings Afrika, which compiles an annual municipal financial sustainability index, should be the backbone of our economy. They are the first contact point for all South Africans — the affluent, the middle class and, especially, the poor — with their government.

Yet Ratings Afrika warns that the metros are imploding and their service delivery failure "will cause immeasurable damage to the economy". It’s a finding attested to by the auditor-general, who has flagged the threat of a "collapse in local government finances".

Charlotte Maxeke might have made the headlines, but evidence of neglect is everywhere: on crater-filled roads, at parlously resourced clinics and in forgotten parks. Companies and individuals continue to pay rocketing municipal bills — it’s just that the money doesn’t go where it is meant to. And the elected officials aren’t ensuring there is proper management or accountability.