EDITORIAL: Eskom’s boss besieged

What are we to make of the racism investigation into the conduct of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter? Is he reaping the whirlwind for shutting down Eskom’s patronage networks? Or is there actual evidence justifying the claim?

This week, Eskom’s board said it had hired a senior counsel to probe the issue, after parliament’s standing committee on public accounts said it would investigate allegations made by suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano.

These pivot around the claim that black firms routinely get the short end of the stick. One black-owned supplier, Econ Oil, which scored a R5.2bn fuel contract, has been held up as an example — but it shouldn’t be: a forensic probe recommended "the immediate suspension and ultimate deregistration of Econ Oil" from Eskom’s database.

Tshitangano’s complaint can’t just be dismissed; he’s a respected official, against whom no claims of corruption have been made. Yet it seems the standoff is more fundamental: De Ruyter wanted a far more brutal slashing of procurement budgets, while a resistant Tshitangano believed this was racially motivated.

Despite the noise, there’s no evidence of bias in scrapping the Econ Oil contract at this point. But where this will lead, in a utility as politically contested as it is financially broken, is anyone’s guess.