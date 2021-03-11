Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Eskom’s boss besieged

11 March 2021 - 05:00
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

What are we to make of the racism investigation into the conduct of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter? Is he reaping the whirlwind for shutting down Eskom’s patronage networks? Or is there actual evidence justifying the claim?

This week, Eskom’s board said it had hired a senior counsel to probe the issue, after parliament’s standing committee on public accounts said it would investigate allegations made by suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano.

These pivot around the claim that black firms routinely get the short end of the stick. One black-owned supplier, Econ Oil, which scored a R5.2bn fuel contract, has been held up as an example — but it shouldn’t be: a forensic probe recommended "the immediate suspension and ultimate deregistration of Econ Oil" from Eskom’s database.

Tshitangano’s complaint can’t just be dismissed; he’s a respected official, against whom no claims of corruption have been made. Yet it seems the standoff is more fundamental: De Ruyter wanted a far more brutal slashing of procurement budgets, while a resistant Tshitangano believed this was racially motivated.

Despite the noise, there’s no evidence of bias in scrapping the Econ Oil contract at this point. But where this will lead, in a utility as politically contested as it is financially broken, is anyone’s guess.

Claims of racism set to hobble Eskom turnaround plan

Eskom’s board has no choice but to launch a probe into what arguably should have remained an internal matter
National
1 day ago

ROB ROSE: Eskom’s misplaced priorities

Its price hike of 15.6% will crush many of its customers, but Eskom seems to care more about the fact it’ll lighten the pressure on government
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Mogoeng’s message for ANC MPs ...
Opinion
2.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: The silver lining from SA’s -7% ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
SARAH BUITENDACH: SA mustn’t squander chance to ...
Opinion
4.
What South Africans should know, but don’t, about ...
Opinion
5.
ROB ROSE: Warren Buffett’s tip for SA firms
Opinion / Editor's Note

Related Articles

Eskom fails to renegotiate coal contracts as it battles to cut costs

National

Eskom offers a carrot to defaulting municipalities

National

Eskom chief André de Ruyter says mines’ power bills are cheap in dollars

National

Eskom set to split up in 2021

Business

Eskom returns to haunt the economy

National

Why Eskom shouldn’t be excited about self-generation of power

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.