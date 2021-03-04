Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Unions rattle sabres

The call to hike the salaries of public officials, such as teachers, at a rate exceeding inflation indicates that the trade unions are wholly disconnected from SA’s fiscal reality

04 March 2021 - 05:00
Public Servants Association members demand higher wages during a march in Johannesburg. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Public Servants Association members demand higher wages during a march in Johannesburg. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

That sound you hear is the rattling of sabres on the left of the ANC, which has been grumbling incessantly since finance minister Tito Mboweni presented his budget last week. The complaints are many, and some have substance — the increases for grants really are paltry, and do nothing to mitigate runaway job losses and poverty.

But the call to hike the salaries of public officials, such as teachers, at a rate exceeding inflation indicates that the trade unions are wholly disconnected from SA’s fiscal reality.

As Stellenbosch University’s Nic Spaull wrote in the FM last week, the average teacher in SA is paid R42,700 a month. This reflects the fact that between 2008 and 2019, teacher wages grew by 9.2% a year, while inflation averaged 6.3% a year.

So, what SA doesn’t need right now, given its limited wiggle room, is higher pay for teachers. We need more money for textbooks and services. And we need the money we spend to have a better impact on education outcomes.

Public sector trade unions don’t seem to recognise this at all. This week, they asked for an increase equal to the consumer price index plus 4%.

It is, of course, a starting point for negotiations. But the government’s credibility is on the line. Having presented an impressive budget, with tough compromises, Mboweni can’t retrace his steps.

EDITORIAL: Will pragmatism prevail in public-sector wage talks?

Spending more on existing public servants will realise no benefit in terms of service delivery
Opinion
1 day ago

Public sector union wage demands test credibility of budget

Public service workers want an above-inflation rise, setting up tough talks ahead between ANC allies
National
2 days ago

Stage set for bitter fight over public sector wages

Bruising clash expected between public sector unions and government
National
3 days ago

EDUCATION: Teacher pay freeze right move

SA needs more money in education — but there are far more pressing priorities than hiking teachers’ salaries
Special Reports
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril’s hand strengthens, as RET ...
Opinion / State of play
2.
SARAH BUITENDACH: The long overdue death of the ...
Opinion
3.
THULI MADONSELA: Why SA’s matric results don’t ...
Opinion / Protected Space
4.
EDITORIAL: Mkhwebane’s ouster may split ANC
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why Tito’s budget could unravel
Opinion / Home & Abroad

Related Articles

Business deserves thanks for role in averting SA civil war

Opinion

CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa finally dips into his political capital

Opinion / Columnists

SA has a long road ahead to convince ratings agencies

Economy

More than R300bn cut from public-sector wage bill

National

Moody’s sceptical of SA’s debt targets

Economy

Risks to carefully laid fiscal plans abound

Economy

DUMA GQUBULE: Public sector wage bill savings will not be enough

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.