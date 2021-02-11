Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: ANC’s mea culpa

A senior leader of the governing party has finally admitted what has never been explicitly stated since eye-popping testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture began

11 February 2021 - 05:00
Jessie Duarte. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Jessie Duarte. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

It wasn’t Jacob Zuma, it was the ANC. It wasn’t state capture, it was democratic centralism. There. A senior leader of the governing party has finally admitted what has never been explicitly stated since eye-popping testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture began.

Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte this week blotted out the narrative that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been painstakingly attempting to construct: that the ANC was under the control and influence of a rent-seeking faction bent on looting the state during the Zuma years and that it was trying to return to its more noble roots.

Duarte wrote a missive for the Daily Maverick, saying the ANC’s "democratic centralism is now the subject of a commission led by a judge who … practises his craft based on the narrow parameters of existing laws".

The subtext of her piece was that it was not Zuma but the ANC that sold out state-owned agencies, allowed an unelected family to appoint ministers, looted state coffers, and took control of SA’s intelligence agencies and used them to turn the state into a piggy bank and private army for Zuma.

She mused about what Nelson Mandela or Albertina Sisulu would have done in the face of such testimony. Our guess: they must be turning in their graves.

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: The ANC — a little less ‘introspection’, a little more action please

The deathly silence so far – and the fact that a national executive committee meeting is on the cards for next weekend – means we can probably expect ...
Opinion
5 days ago

CAROL PATON: The ever shifting sands of ANC and EFF tea drinking

The Nkandla tea party confirms the growing alliance between the Red Berets and the anti-Ramaphosa faction
Opinion
2 days ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: When will the ANC ever stand up to the likes of Zuma and Magashule?

If the party has the country’s interests at heart, it should act against those accused of corruption regardless of the positions they hold
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BRUCE WHITFIELD: Dear Mr President, it’s time to ...
Opinion
2.
KATHARINE CHILD: Amid plans to use medical aid ...
Opinion
3.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: How the booze ban ruthlessly ...
Opinion
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: On his third anniversary, what ...
Opinion
5.
ROB ROSE: Vaccines: Whose medical aid money is it ...
Opinion / Editor's Note

Related Articles

NATASHA MARRIAN: Mufamadi’s bombshell, and the ANC’s shame

Opinion / State of play

JOHN DLUDLU: Ace Magashule sits tight as battles rage within ANC

Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: No great expectations in this bleak house of candles and crooks

Opinion / Columnists

Sacking 'defiant' Zuma from ANC not up for discussion yet — Ramaphosa

National

Magashule defends Zuma’s defiance of the Constitutional Court

National

SSA corruption and the ANC’s deafening silence

Features

ANC kicks Magashule corruption can down the road

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.