EDITORIAL: ANC’s mea culpa
A senior leader of the governing party has finally admitted what has never been explicitly stated since eye-popping testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture began
It wasn’t Jacob Zuma, it was the ANC. It wasn’t state capture, it was democratic centralism. There. A senior leader of the governing party has finally admitted what has never been explicitly stated since eye-popping testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture began.
Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte this week blotted out the narrative that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been painstakingly attempting to construct: that the ANC was under the control and influence of a rent-seeking faction bent on looting the state during the Zuma years and that it was trying to return to its more noble roots.
Duarte wrote a missive for the Daily Maverick, saying the ANC’s "democratic centralism is now the subject of a commission led by a judge who … practises his craft based on the narrow parameters of existing laws".
The subtext of her piece was that it was not Zuma but the ANC that sold out state-owned agencies, allowed an unelected family to appoint ministers, looted state coffers, and took control of SA’s intelligence agencies and used them to turn the state into a piggy bank and private army for Zuma.
She mused about what Nelson Mandela or Albertina Sisulu would have done in the face of such testimony. Our guess: they must be turning in their graves.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.