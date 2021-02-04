EDITORIAL: Send him to prison

Can Jacob Zuma go to jail already? His defiance of the Constitutional Court, which ruled that he should appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture, is nothing short of predictable. This is the man who became president of SA to avoid prosecution and spent nearly a decade in office evading legal accountability for the corruption charges he faced, while destroying institutions that tried to hold him accountable.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo gave Zuma plenty of room, even allowing him to take to the witness box at the commission and waste time on three-decade-old conspiracy theories. Enough. It is time for action. The highest court in the land has spoken.

Zuma must appear before Zondo or face the consequences — which, in his own words, he is willing to do. Let the law take its course, he said this week.

Zuma is once again daring his opponents.

What he doesn’t realise is that he is a spent force. SA has moved on. The fact that he resigned before the conclusion of his term, with little impact on his party, shows that the all-powerful bogeyman spymaster is no more. Take him on, put him in jail.