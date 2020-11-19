Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Showing SA the finger

19 November 2020 - 05:00
Prophet Sheperd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Prophet Sheperd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri. Picture: Thulani Mbele

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, this week skipped the country while out on bail and had the audacity to announce it from their home country, Malawi, leaving SA with egg on its face.

It should not have come as a surprise that the pair were able to skip the country while out on bail — the truth is that they should never have been granted bail to begin with.

Porous borders, easily bribable home affairs officials, an ineffective home affairs minister and what appears to be a wealthy, politically connected pair of crooks from a neighbouring country were always going to be a recipe for disaster.

They have been charged with fraud, theft and money-laundering linked to a R100m dodgy investment scheme.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi told parliament that the Bushiris did not leave with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, as initially thought, as his plane was apparently searched twice by the Hawks.

Motsoaledi said they did not leave the country through any ports of entry.

Nor did they use any of the Bushiris’ five passports.

What Motsoaledi could not tell parliament was how they actually left.

IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe rightly described the saga as a national embarrassment.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Bushiri escape spawns extradition call

Malawian ‘prophet’ might not have foreseen international incident arising from his flight
National
2 days ago

Bushiris’ presence in SA was ‘irregular’, says Aaron Motsoaledi

The home affairs minister briefed parliament on the escape of the Bushiri couple from SA last week
National
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Ghosted by the holy rollers and I feel fine

The Bushiris’ flight from the law shattered the illusion of the untouchably wealthy
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TELITA SNYCKERS: Sars is all motherhood and apple ...
Opinion
2.
JOAN MULLER: Will Black Friday be a muted or ...
Opinion
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Oh, the way madness lies
Opinion / State of play
4.
EDITORIAL: Showing SA the finger
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ROB ROSE: The revolt is already here
Opinion / Editor's Note

Related Articles

Malawian police arrest Shepherd and Mary Bushiri

National

EDITORIAL: SA must stand firm on Bushiri extradition

Opinion / Editorials

SA seeks extradition of Bushiri and his wife

National

NATASHA MARRIAN: Wheels of justice – still wonky, but finally turning

Opinion

CARTOON: Bushiris’ escape footage

Opinion

Want to make money? Start a religion

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.