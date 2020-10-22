EDITORIAL: Why ‘solidarity tax’ won’t fly

The idea of a new "solidarity tax" couldn’t have been floated at a worse time for the government, which not only doesn’t know how to spend its money, it also can’t seem to stop the venal in its ranks stealing half of it.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic advisory council has again raised the spectre of a three-year "solidarity tax" for higher earners — an idea first mooted by the National Treasury to parliament in July.

At the time, the Treasury said it was considering a number of tax hikes over the next four years to raise an additional R40bn in a bid to stabilise SA’s debt.

Among them is the solidarity tax, a one-off tax for a limited period, targeted at higher earners, to offset the revenue shortfall which arose, partly, as a result of the lockdown.

Tax revenue has been well below the targeted amounts for some time, with SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter telling parliament this month that poor economic conditions, low business confidence and an unreliable electricity supply were some of the key contributors to the decline in tax revenue in recent years.

Rising unemployment and lower wages have also contributed to the decline.

Implementing any new tax now would be a risk. The last thing you want to do is scare off the increasingly narrow number of South Africans who pay tax.

As it stands, about 3-million South Africans accounted for 97% of all the country’s personal income tax collected in 2019.

Had things been different, maybe a "solidarity tax" would have been welcomed as a patriotic contribution to fixing SA. Except, the ANC-led government has proved so woefully inept at managing state finances that hardly anyone wants to hand over more tax, only to see it frittered away or stolen.

Aside from bailing out state-owned companies that have been hollowed out and looted by corrupt politicians and their friends, the government also refuses to deal decisively with the bloated headcount in state services and the wage bill that comes with it.

While Ramaphosa promised a lean cabinet ahead of the 2019 election, he cut the number of posts from 36 to a still large 28. But there is no evidence to indicate that the bureaucracy associated with ministries has been trimmed down.

The state remains bloated and largely inefficient, while essential workers such as nurses, doctors and police are in short supply.

Every day the commission of inquiry into state capture hears hair-raising evidence of how taxpayer money was doled out to the politically connected. Sars itself was hollowed out because it dared pursue friends and acquaintances of former president Jacob Zuma. Now, says Kieswetter, Sars needs some R800m to improve its capacity to collect taxes at the same level it had done before it was broken down in an orchestrated move to protect errant taxpayers linked to politicians.

The looting of money intended for personal protection equipment was a particularly disgusting display of greed amid a pandemic. It displayed a wanton disregard for taxpayer money and, more importantly, for lives. Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya told parliament this week that more arrests for Covid-19 corruption-related cases were expected on Thursday, as the unit probed more than 80,000 untoward payments identified in a special report by the auditor-general.

The government must show it can keep its hands out of state coffers before it increases taxes on already overburdened citizens.