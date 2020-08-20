Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Sasol’s history-making financial disaster

Sasol’s epic R91.3bn loss for the year to March not only exceeds SA’s entire loan from the IMF and African Development Bank, it leaves state-owned basket cases like PetroSA in the shade

20 August 2020 - 05:00
Sasol headquaters on Katherine street. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sasol headquaters on Katherine street. Picture: SUPPLIED

Adherents of the private sector efficiency theory will have been startled to read that the bungling engineers at Sasol turned in an epic R91.3bn loss for the year to March. It not only exceeds SA’s entire loan from the International Monetary Fund and African Development Bank, it leaves state-owned basket cases like PetroSA in the shade.

At the heart of Sasol’s loss lies an R111bn impairment, R73bn of which relates to its Lake Charles project in the US. It was billed as Sasol’s future, but it almost ended up being its end.

Sure, it’s bad luck that this coincided with the oil price falling through the floor, and the pandemic-inspired loss of demand for its products. But that’s life.

The fact is, this mess is Sasol’s own making: it failed to manage its risk, and it ruined investor sentiment by missing its deadlines for Lake Charles — this was the seed for today’s loss. That it overpaid former joint CEOs Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell, who oversaw the disaster, makes the taste all the more sour. Many others just as culpable should thank their stars they still have a job.

In the FM this week, CEO Fleetwood Grobler says Sasol now has "one chance" for a reset — "we need to do it now".

He’s not wrong. It’s only due to SA’s world-class investor apathy that so many remain invested in Sasol after this history-making financial disaster.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
BRUCE WHITFIELD: Eight lessons Covid-19 taught SA
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: The day Ramaphosa finally stopped ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
JOAN MULLER: How the rich will shift to ‘wealth ...
Opinion
4.
ROB ROSE: Don’t think it’s the end of the nanny ...
Opinion
5.
JOAN MULLER: How the rich will shift to ‘wealth ...
Opinion

Related Articles

WATCH: How the rand, writedowns and oil price hurt Sasol

Companies / Energy

Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal for shareholders continues

Companies / Energy

Sasol aims at rights issue of up to $2bn in 2021 to cut debt

Companies / Industrials

Sasol investors hope results pour oil on troubled waters

Business

Writedowns point to Sasol selling a stake in Lake Charles

Companies / Energy

EDITORIAL: Relieved Sasol shareholders give sale thumbs up

Opinion / Editorials

Sasol to sell oxygen-production units for R8.5bn

Companies / Energy

Q&A: Sasol’s joint venture is focused on growth

Companies / Energy

Sasol 2.0 on the way

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.