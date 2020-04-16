EDITORIAL: Kubayi-Ngubane’s hapless tourism gaffe

"We are in a situation that demands swift action and exceptional methods … An essential part of our response to this emergency is the principle of solidarity," said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening, as he acknowledged the scars that an extension of the lockdown will leave on SA.

Ramaphosa’s address was a rallying call to unity, and in that context it is lamentable that tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane insists that BEE credentials, rather than financial need, will be the criterion for state support.

For one thing, many companies that may not have black equity partners almost certainly employ black staff. Cutting their access to funding based on a scorecard that measures something else entirely undermines Ramaphosa’s call for South Africans to pull together.

Indeed, there was no suggestion of preference in the president’s words — the government had pledged "a comprehensive package of economic support measures to assist businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic".

South Africans of all races need to know the state has their back; it is fundamental to whether our lockdown will succeed or fail. All players must pull together, especially now — and if Kubayi-Ngubane doesn’t get that, she shouldn’t be in the government.