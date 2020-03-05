Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Where’s the PIC report?

It’s exceedingly poor form, considering the PIC is the largest investor on the JSE

05 March 2020 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/gajus
Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pledge that the report on the Public Investment Corp (PIC) would be released last month, you’d have more luck spotting Gwede Mantashe in a tutu than seeing the report.

It’s exceedingly poor form, considering the PIC is the largest investor on the JSE, and how the institution is governed, and how its decisions are made, is of critical importance to the capital markets.

So within that vacuum of information, it was notable that the PIC’s head of listed equities, Fidelis Madavo, was given his marching orders this week. Madavo was fired for "gross misconduct", related to the PIC’s R4.3bn investment in Iqbal Survé’s Ayo Technology Solutions.

At this point, it seems clear that the PIC vastly overpaid for its investment in Ayo, so Madavo, as the head of equities, had to take the fall. Certainly, government pensioners, whose funds were used for the transaction, would be smarting: today, the entire Ayo business is valued at R688m — which means the PIC’s R4.3bn stake has shrunk to R199m.

In the absence of Ramaphosa releasing the full report, the newspapers controlled by Survé have been reporting that both he and former PIC CEO Dan Matjila have been "cleared of any wrongdoing".

It’ll be intriguing to see whether that is the case and on what basis — given how badly government pensioners lost out.

