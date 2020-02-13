EDITORIAL: Tips for Tito: a plea for wage restraint

The national budget is so dense with numbers that the National Treasury helpfully provides simple graphs in its budget documents to tell the story of SA’s fiscal predicament in a way that a child, or even a politician, could understand.

In a fortnight, the first thing analysts will do when they get the 2020 Budget Review is turn to the graph showing SA’s debt-to-GDP outlook. The big question is whether it will look as bad as it did in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in October.

Over the past decade, the Treasury has almost always budgeted for debt to plateau over the medium term. (Granted, it almost always missed its targets by a few decimal points, but it was resolute in sticking to the expenditure ceiling and aiming for debt stabilisation.)

The shock in October was that it was now allowing the debt ratio to race unhindered up a steep slope, from 60% now to 70% in three years and reaching 75% by 2027/ 2028 (or 80% if one includes support for Eskom). The Treasury was no longer expecting debt to stabilise — not even in the longer term.

Some interpreted this to mean that the Treasury had abandoned its dependable fiscal conservatism and risk aversion. It has not. The problem is political: repairing the fiscus depends on the political decisions taken by the president and the cabinet to revive growth, address the lack of finances at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and restrain public sector wages.