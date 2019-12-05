Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Act that defies reason

Bathabile Dlamini can fume all she wants, but she can’t change the facts. Now, where is the NPA?

05 December 2019 - 05:00
ANC Women's League President Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS
Bathabile Dlamini has taken the time to rubbish the FM after her politically contrived return to a government post. Her ire was raised by an editorial that questioned the wisdom of her appointment to the post in view of the damning Constitutional Court finding against her.

The woman who risked social grant payments to 17-million of SA’s most vulnerable took to Twitter to defend her return and to lavish praise on her new paymaster Lindiwe Sisulu, minister of human settlements, water & sanitation. But Dlamini’s ranting is hollow.

These are the facts: the apex court found that her conduct in the social grants fiasco was "reckless and grossly negligent". It found that her evidence in the litigation was "false".

It ruled that she be held personally liable for 20% of the legal costs of the Black Sash Trust and Freedom Under Law, the groups that brought the matter before court.

And, most significantly, the court ordered that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) determine if Dlamini lied under oath and, if so, charge her with perjury. Why would a minister appoint someone with such a cloud over her head to a post requiring honesty?

Dlamini can fume all she wants, but she can’t change the facts. Now, where is the NPA?

Bathabile Dlamini returns to help solve social housing issues

In 2018 the Constitutional Court found the former social development minister liable for 20% of the legal costs incurred over the SA Social Security ...
National
2 weeks ago

