EDITORIAL: The death penalty — a nonsensical nonstarter

The debate about bringing back the death penalty is stillborn. The constitution prohibits it, finish and klaar. If South Africans value this hard-fought-for constitutional dispensation, the death penalty should not even feature in our debates.

It is instructive to look back to the early 1990s, when the constitution was being written.

During the constitutional negotiations the death penalty was neither sanctioned nor excluded, and it was left up to the newly established apex court to decide whether the death penalty was a competent sentence for murder and other crimes in terms of the Bill of Rights, which was then contained in chapter 3 of the interim constitution.

In the landmark case of S v Makwanyane in 1995, the-then president of the Constitutional Court, Arthur Chaskalson, wrote the judgment that abolished capital punishment in SA.