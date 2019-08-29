EDITORIAL: Gavin Watson – the dots not to connect

It’s a measure of how distrustful South Africans have become over the past decade that the immediate response to Gavin Watson’s death in a car crash this week was a rash of conspiracy theories. By contrast, when mining boss Brett Kebble was shot at the Atholl Oaklands overpass 14 years ago, the conventional thinking was that he’d been killed during an everyday Joburg hijacking.

Oh, how naive we were. How could we have ignored the possibility that he may have struck a deal with a bunch of hoods to have himself done in, so that his family could claim the insurance?

Because, in the weeks after Kebble’s death, that’s exactly the picture that slowly coalesced as the explanation for the JCI CEO’s death.

Certainly, there are striking similarities between the deaths of Kebble and Watson. Both had, before their deaths, been accused of heinous criminal conduct — large-scale fraud by Kebble for which he faced certain arrest; in the case of Watson, bribery and state capture that would have led to a trial.

In Watson’s case, the urgency was more immediate: he was due to attend an SA Revenue Service hearing this past Tuesday — he died on Monday — at which he would probably have been asked, for the first time, to admit or reject those accusations.

In the post-Zuma environment of paranoia, populist doublespeak and outright lies, it’s no surprise that few are willing to believe that Watson’s death, in a 5am car crash at OR Tambo International, was that simple. Who really killed him, was the question on everyone’s lips this week. Who wanted him silenced, or who helped him miraculously fake his own death? After all, if Kebble could orchestrate his own death and make it look like a hijacking, why wouldn’t there be a bigger story behind Watson’s demise?

The Watson family seem to feel there might be more to it. This week, they pushed for an "independent investigation" of the crash.