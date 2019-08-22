LETTER: Why is JCI hiding behind lawyers?

The letter submitted on behalf of JCI Ltd refers (Letters, August 8-14).

JCI is a public company (with more than 10,000 shareholders). The Companies Act requires public companies to publish annual financial statements compliant with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). JCI has, however, not published IFRS-compliant annual financial statements for any of the 14 periods between 2005 and 2018. Instead, JCI has published financial statements meeting a lower standard, which they have described as "Specific Basis of Preparation" statements. But this does not remove JCI’s IFRS obligation.

Also, JCI’s five-page 2005-2007 financial statements are unaudited and do not deal with the alleged theft (fully detailed by Randgold’s forensic investigator in March 2006) from 1997 to 2005 by JCI of assets from Randgold worth R1.9bn at the time.

Those 2013-2016 financial statements are merely NAV calculations, which are not grounded in audited annual financial statements.

JCI has also consistently failed to comply with the requirement of the act that annual financial statements be published within six months of its year-end. For example, JCI’s financial statements for the years ended March 31 from 2005 to 2010 were only published on July 22 2011.

My analysis of the published financial statements of JCI for 2005-2016 shows large inexplicable swings in the NAV of the group. The figures simply do not stack up.