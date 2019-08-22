LETTER: Why is JCI hiding behind lawyers?
JCI has consistently failed to comply with the requirement of the act that annual financial statements be published within six months of its year-end
The letter submitted on behalf of JCI Ltd refers (Letters, August 8-14).
JCI is a public company (with more than 10,000 shareholders). The Companies Act requires public companies to publish annual financial statements compliant with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). JCI has, however, not published IFRS-compliant annual financial statements for any of the 14 periods between 2005 and 2018. Instead, JCI has published financial statements meeting a lower standard, which they have described as "Specific Basis of Preparation" statements. But this does not remove JCI’s IFRS obligation.
Also, JCI’s five-page 2005-2007 financial statements are unaudited and do not deal with the alleged theft (fully detailed by Randgold’s forensic investigator in March 2006) from 1997 to 2005 by JCI of assets from Randgold worth R1.9bn at the time.
Those 2013-2016 financial statements are merely NAV calculations, which are not grounded in audited annual financial statements.
JCI has also consistently failed to comply with the requirement of the act that annual financial statements be published within six months of its year-end. For example, JCI’s financial statements for the years ended March 31 from 2005 to 2010 were only published on July 22 2011.
My analysis of the published financial statements of JCI for 2005-2016 shows large inexplicable swings in the NAV of the group. The figures simply do not stack up.
JCI’s published NAV, at June 30 2016, was R20m. However, JCI’s financial statements do not deal with its exposure to Gold Fields Operations (formerly Western Areas), which arose when Gold Fields Operations joined JCI to the R43bn legal claim it received from Randgold. This raises questions as to JCI’s solvency.
It must also be pointed out that banking group Investec benefited greatly from a hedge structure with Western Areas between 2001 and 2006. Over that period, JCI’s interest in Western Areas was its predominant asset.
In Randgold’s forensic reports and in its August 2008 summons, it is alleged that JCI stole from Randgold and made undisclosed advances to Western Areas to enable Western Areas to meet its derivative structure commitments to Investec and two other banks. But Investec has acquired a large shareholding in JCI such that it, along with other conflicted JCI shareholders, holds more than 51% of the stock. So, a shareholder vote in support of the financial statements is meaningless.
Simply put, and brushing aside the convoluted arguments of JCI’s lawyers: Steinhoff has spent millions on forensics and has already produced financials that comply with SA’s laws in the wake of a huge fraud discovered in 2017. JCI also spent millions on forensics, but then things petered out. What is different at JCI?
John Garcia
JCI shareholder and chartered financial analyst, Santa Barbara, California
