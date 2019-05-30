EDITORIAL: Why Phakamani Hadebe really threw in the towel

This week Telkom said it would pay about R720m in dividends to the government, its single largest investor with 39.8%. That’s from an annual R3.3bn profit for the year ended March.

On the other hand, Phakamani Hadebe will soon present a disastrous set of financial results for Eskom’s year to the end of March. The approximately R20bn net loss will be Hadebe’s swansong, since he announced last week that he has quit, as his health has been suffering.

It makes him the utility’s 11th CEO since 2009. There have also been about that number of different boards, and as many chief financial officers over that period too.

The situation of the two companies shows clearly what works, and what doesn’t. Telkom has been paying dividends and taxes consistently since the board and management team led by Jabu Mabuza and CEO Sipho Maseko took over in 2011. On the other hand, Eskom has been haemorrhaging skills and cash since 2009, and relying on cash bailouts since 2014.

While Telkom has been a paradise of stability since Mabuza and Maseko took over and the politicians stayed away, the plight of Eskom has worsened as it became the playground of politicians and their corrupt paymasters. The electricity provider is perhaps the central stage on which the grand project of state capture played itself out over the past decade.

Since 2009, politicians, who had not a clue about what it takes to run a sustainable business, let alone a complicated engineering and financial behemoth such as Eskom, have taken over operational power. They have effectively reduced the professionals who should be running the place to paper-pushing admin jockeys, whose job was to channel contracts to whoever had the ear of the most influential politician.

The bottom line is that over the past 10 years, losses to the taxpayers topped R200bn (if you include the operational losses, bailouts and ballooning expenditure projects).