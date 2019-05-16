Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Was Jumia another short & distort victim?

It's a startling story, not least because Jumia was painted as Africa's most successful e-commerce business when it listed in New York last month

16 May 2019 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS
Jumia Technologies may have weathered a short-seller’s attack, with the stock incurring huge losses after Citron Research accused the African e-commerce firm of being a fraud, but the damage has been done.

It’s a startling story, not least because Jumia was painted as Africa’s most successful e-commerce business when it listed in New York last month. It’s also important for SA investors, as mobile operator MTN owns 29% of it.

