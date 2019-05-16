EDITORIAL: Was Jumia another short & distort victim?

But Jumia has endured a horrid week, dropping by almost 50% since listing on the NYSE. Only now are analysts coming to Jumia’s defence, punching holes in Citron’s report, which accused Jumia of lying in its IPO documents.

Citron’s founder, Andrew Left, is apparently prone to making "false and misleading claims" about companies he has shorted, which earned him a five-year ban from trading in Hong Kong in 2016. According to Reuters, the Hong Kong Market Misconduct Tribunal ordered Left to pay a $206,000 fine for shorting China’s Evergrande Group.

While activist short-sellers are an acceptable and useful part of the market, the question is whether the authorities in the US are turning a blind eye to "short and distort" tactics, where market prices are driven down to make a buck, based on lies. If this is what happened to Jumia, Left should be called to account.