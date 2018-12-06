EDITORIAL: What is ailing Julius Malema?

What exactly does Pravin Gordhan know about Julius Malema? Malema has ramped up his assault on Gordhan, even though Gordhan’s testimony to the Zondo commission showed how he held back the looters unleashed by former president Jacob Zuma — which you’d think Malema would applaud.

And yet Malema has branded Gordhan a "dog of white monopoly capital" and worse. Rightly, Gordhan laid charges against him over a series of flimsy claims, such as the accusation that Gordhan received corrupt payments in a secret Canadian account. This slur was fact-checked and found to be devoid of truth.

Could it be that Gordhan’s role as head of the SA Revenue Service during Malema’s run-in with the tax authorities means he knows where Juju’s "smallanyana skeletons" are buried?

In the past week further details have come to light about Malema’s less-than-kosher relationship with alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, who gave the EFF R200,000 in 2013. It has emerged that Malema’s wife and family live in a luxurious Hyde Park mansion that Mazzotti owns.

Malema’s claims against Gordhan fall apart when held up to the slightest scrutiny. He is going to have to try a lot harder to besmirch the man who SA is hoping will clean up the Zuma rot.