Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: What is ailing Julius Malema?

Could it be that Gordhan’s role as head of the SA Revenue Service during Malema’s run-in with the tax authorities means he knows where Juju’s ‘smallanyana skeletons’ are buried?

06 December 2018 - 05:00
EFF President Julius Malema addresses the protesters outside the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
EFF President Julius Malema addresses the protesters outside the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

What exactly does Pravin Gordhan know about Julius Malema? Malema has ramped up his assault on Gordhan, even though Gordhan’s testimony to the Zondo commission showed how he held back the looters unleashed by former president Jacob Zuma — which you’d think Malema would applaud.

And yet Malema has branded Gordhan a "dog of white monopoly capital" and worse. Rightly, Gordhan laid charges against him over a series of flimsy claims, such as the accusation that Gordhan received corrupt payments in a secret Canadian account. This slur was fact-checked and found to be devoid of truth.

Could it be that Gordhan’s role as head of the SA Revenue Service during Malema’s run-in with the tax authorities means he knows where Juju’s "smallanyana skeletons" are buried?

In the past week further details have come to light about Malema’s less-than-kosher relationship with alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, who gave the EFF R200,000 in 2013. It has emerged that Malema’s wife and family live in a luxurious Hyde Park mansion that Mazzotti owns.

Malema’s claims against Gordhan fall apart when held up to the slightest scrutiny. He is going to have to try a lot harder to besmirch the man who SA is hoping will clean up the Zuma rot.

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Julius Malema’s transparent trickery

One of the results of SA’s abnormally high unemployment rate is that anyone can recruit a group of idle people as fodder for nefarious ends
Opinion
7 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ ...
Opinion
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Patricia de Lille’s final ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
4.
How Eskom is crippling the economy
Opinion
5.
There are no absolute winners in any strike ...
Opinion

Related Articles

How will NPA deal with Gordhan vs Malema matter?
News & Fox / Trending

Julius Malema’s politics of deflection
News & Fox / Trending

Following Floyd’s paper trail
News & Fox / Trending

Julius Malema’s family lives on estate owned by cigarette kingpin — EWN report
National

TOM EATON: What can we believe in the absence of hard evidence?
Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mapping Malema’s lies and hypocrisy
Opinion / Columnists

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Julius Malema has taken over leadership of Jacob Zuma’s ...
Politics

TOM EATON: Malema shows press is prone to Stockholm Syndrome
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.