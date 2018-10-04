Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Inside Tom Moyane’s mind

In Moyane’s postcards from the edge, he is the victim of a giant conspiracy in which he is being unfairly targeted despite his success

04 October 2018 - 05:00
Tom Moyane. Picture: ALON SKUY
Tom Moyane. Picture: ALON SKUY

If you’d ever had any doubt about the yawning gap between reality and what seems to be going through Tom Moyane’s head, it would be instructive to read the court papers he filed to the Constitutional Court this week.

In them, he says his "tenure at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) was the most successful in the democratic era", describing the fact that he collected more than R1-trillion in tax revenue as a "record-breaking" achievement.

Of course, it depends how you define "record-breaking". Certainly, the speed with which he got rid of perceived enemies was breathtaking, as was the pace at which he has dismantled Sars’s investigative capacity. Though it’s not exactly a record you ought to brag about.

On the matter of the R1-trillion, it seems pretty rich that he would claim credit for this, when it was inevitable anyway. The economic engine of the Sars machinery was already in motion when he arrived. All he really could do, at that stage, was mess it up for future years — like, for example, torpedoing the tax gatherers’ investigative capacity.

In Moyane’s postcards from the edge, he is the victim of a giant conspiracy in which he is being unfairly targeted despite his success. It’ll be interesting to see whether the Constitutional Court buys his argument. Moyane probably shouldn’t hold his breath.

