EDITORIAL: Mob violence shows up state’s failures

The xenophobic attacks in Soweto in which four people were killed last week are a chilling reminder that while our politicians convene inquiries and mull constitutional amendments, things have deteriorated to a worrying extent on the streets.

The deaths occurred during a spate of attacks and looting aimed at shops owned by foreign nationals in Soweto and elsewhere in the country’s economic hub. It was only the latest flare-up in a pattern that has been repeated for years: mobs of mainly unemployed young people descend on spaza shops owned by the foreign nationals who have increasingly won business away from their local competitors.

On Wednesday a Somali shopowner, fearing for his own life, opened fire and killed a 23-year-old customer, Banele Qhayisa. Police arrested 27 people for looting and detained some shopowners for the deaths of looters.

It speaks to the bristling conflict in areas where the scramble for survival is the most desperate that one scrappy incident is all it takes to ignite the tinder. These are the classic symptoms of crushingly high unemployment and glacial economic growth.

In this case, the spark that lit this fuse was allegations that the shops were selling food past its expiration date. But this was just a pretext for the looting that followed. Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina did no-one any favours when he accused the foreign shopowners of selling "dangerous food". He only made it worse.

It was never about expired food. That was starkly demonstrated by the eagerness with which looters made off with said expired goods. Rather it was, and will continue to be, about scarce resources, an unemployment rate north of 37% (at its widest definition), shrinking economic opportunities and tension over unchecked immigration.