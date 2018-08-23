EDITORIAL: Welcome end to Zupta TV

Today, the unlimited power that the Guptas and their allies in the ANC enjoyed has gone. The New Age newspaper, often as bluntly propagandist as Zimbabwe’s state-owned Herald, folded on June 29, via liquidation at the high court. The Guptas’ mining entities are also gasping for air. Their demise is imminent.

In a jobs-starved economy, it is easy to fall into the trap of mistaking ventures such as these for those that provide genuine employment. The Gupta businesses were anything but — they were vehicles for the extraction of resources from the people for the kleptocrats. They diverted public focus away from the corruption that impoverished the country.

So, good riddance: may there never again be another ANN7 or The New Age.