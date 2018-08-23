EDITORIAL: Commissions aside, where are the law enforcers?

It was 15 years ago that the then national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), Bulelani Ngcuka, said there was a prima facie case of corruption against Jacob Zuma, but it was "unwinnable". This seemed strange reasoning. Prima facie — or "on the face of it" — means there appears to be enough evidence to institute a prosecution and get a verdict.

In 2009, acting NDPP Mokotedi Mpshe also decided not to prosecute Zuma. He went against the advice of his own senior prosecutors, who believed the case was certainly winnable.

Nine years later, we have gone far beyond mere prima facie evidence, and far beyond Zuma himself. The Gupta e-mail leaks have produced thousands of pages of evidence of illegal activity, none of it refuted. The concept of "state capture" has entered the political lexicon, and ministers such as Pravin Gordhan talk unequivocally of politicians and executives at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) having "stolen" from the people. The word "looted" is used routinely, and nobody bothers even to preface it with "allegedly".

Reputations of international companies such as Bell Pottinger, McKinsey and SAP have been ruined or tarnished. Local companies such as Trillian and Regiments Capital have been exposed. Contracts and tenders have had their value inflated so that money can be skimmed off for capture loyalists. Directors of SOEs have interfered with procurement and been negligent at best, actively criminal at worst.

There have been weighty reports pointing to illegal behaviour, defiance of the Public Finance Management Act and bending of procurement rules. In some cases — like the awarding of Eskom coal contracts to a company linked to the Guptas that was ill-equipped to honour them — the transgression was beyond belief.

Transnet’s recent announcement of an R8.1bn impairment for irregular expenditure since 2005 tells us that some skeletons of Jurassic proportions have been dug up.