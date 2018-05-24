EDITORIAL: ANC land policy is all talk, no action

Pulling a tiger by the tail — that is exactly what the ANC has been doing with the emotive and critical land debate. Back in December, the toilet paper had long run out at the Nasrec Expo Centre when the critical discussion about land began at the ANC’s elective conference. Only a few bleary-eyed delegates were still around. Even the caterers had packed up.

Until then, everyone had been focused on the presidential race — Cyril Ramaphosa versus Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. So when a hasty media briefing was convened after the sun had set, the full impact of the ANC’s most crucial policy shift since 1994 wasn’t truly appreciated.

That decision: the constitution must be amended to effect land expropriation without compensation.

The caveat, according to ANC economic policy chief Enoch Godongwana at the time, was that the constitutional change had to be done in a "sustainable way". Tellingly, no deadline was given.

Fast-forward to February: the ANC voted alongside Julius Malema’s EFF in parliament to approve land expropriation without compensation. But again, all went quiet, as the ANC retreated from its flirtation with reckless populism.

Finally last weekend, three months later, Ronald Lamola, a member of the ANC’s economic transformation committee, casually announced that the party is looking to test section 25 of the constitution which allows for expropriation without compensation.

Many, including former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke and former president Kgalema Motlanthe had already pointed out that the constitution, in its current unaltered form, would allow for expropriation.

The ANC land summit in Boksburg recommended that government should "immediately use section 25 of the constitution to press ahead with the expropriation of land where we can, in order to test the argument that the constitution provides for expropriation without compensation in certain circumstances", Lamola said.

There was no prepared statement on the outcomes of the summit which, Godongwana was quick to remind the media, was just a workshop. Any recommendations would have to be taken to the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

But while the ANC fiddles, land occupations are becoming a daily reality. The party’s inability to communicate decisively has caused confusion and market jitters. Once again, its policy on land is perched on a tightrope above warring factions.

Of course, it’s important to remember that the most vocal agitators for constitutional change on the land question, those aligned to former president Jacob Zuma, have never put forward a cogent argument explaining their position. This lays bare the fact that it’s simply populist rhetoric designed to inflame emotions and deepen racial polarisation — Zuma’s oxygen during his presidency.

The impression you’re left with is that the ANC doesn’t want to resolve this, either way. It’s helpful to talk of expropriation to ensure populist loyalty; making it happen is another thing entirely.

At this coming weekend’s NEC meeting, expect the divided ANC to grapple with the issue, with little consequence. But as this factional fight plays out, expectation mounts among the poor, who finally hope the elite will address the issue.

Already, insiders say, land claims lodged in 1997 will most likely only be resolved in 40 years — what happens to those who lodge claims now?

Sooner or later, the ANC will have to act. After all, rhetoric will only take you so far.

The truth is, the ANC could have dealt with redistribution 20 years ago. It didn’t. It could have dealt with it even 10 years ago. But it didn’t.

Instead, we’ve played the waiting game. That’s unlikely to change — even though the ANC has expediently raised hopes among an increasingly economically marginalised electorate.