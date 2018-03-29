EDITORIAL: Land grabs won’t heal deeper problem

Land reform is a deeply emotional issue in SA, but it is not as intractable a problem as many others — such as crime, unemployment and poor education. But in recent days, it seems the issue is spinning out of control, as the country has witnessed a number of disturbing land invasions.

In the southern Cape town of Hermanus, an attempted land grab was quashed with 25 people arrested over the weekend. There were similar thwarted invasions in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng. Political opportunists, like Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters, say this trend shows the need for government to fast-track expropriation without compensation.

So let’s look at land ownership. Of the 122mha of land in SA, 94mha is private land, and 28mha is state-owned land. These land grabs, however, have been taking place in urban areas, where the majority of citizens are jostling for a small slice of the 3.2mha in these regions — which amounts to just 2.6% of SA’s land mass.

Research by the Institute of Race Relations shows that of the entire 722,667ha of urban areas for which there is individual title, white South Africans own 49%, black South Africans own 30%, coloured South Africans own 7.8% and Indians own 7.9%.

By far, the vast majority of land is in rural areas, and is used for agriculture. Here, when it comes to individual land ownership of farms, 71% is owned by whites, and 3.5% by blacks.

Clearly, there is an issue here, even though 8.1mha of land has been claimed by government for "land restoration" since 1994. The problem is, government hasn’t granted individual title to the beneficiaries of land redistribution.

Given these dynamics, farmland would be an obvious place to start for redress, but government would have to tread carefully. At a first level, it’s evident that if farmers have no security, the country’s food security itself is at risk.