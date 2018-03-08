EDITORIAL: Decoding the ANC’s land grab folly

Government’s latest land audit, dated November 2017, reveals some chilling statistics about the ownership of land, mirroring the historical ownership patterns of the country. It shows that white people own 26.6m ha of the 37m ha of land that is classified as farms and agricultural holdings.

That is 72% of the total under private ownership, described as land owned by individuals, trusts, companies and community-based organisations. Coloureds and Indians own 15% and 5%, respectively, while "other" has 3% of the farmlands. This refers to foreign owners of land in SA.

Africans, who make up over 80% of the population, own about 4% of the land, shows the report, released on February 5 this year. This 4% holding is the equivalent of 1.3m ha of all the land in private ownership.

This is the number that fills political radicals and opportunists with rage, which some have used to justify the need to expropriate land without compensation. But this is not the full story.

For full information, the 2017 land audit report must be read together with the first audit, which was conducted and published by government in 2013. Both audits relied heavily on information available from the Deeds Office in 2010 and in 2015. Data from Statistics SA was also used, as well as that from the home affairs department.

The first audit focused on land owned by the state, and found 14% of the land was in the hands of the state. "Land owned by national government, municipalities, provincial government, public entities, public schools was classified as [belonging to the] state, including land in the name of Ingonyama Trust," says the report.