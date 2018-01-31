Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Capitec and Viceroy

Whether Viceroy’s report into Capitec is of the same calibre as the Steinhoff report seems debatable

01 February 2018 - 01:00
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Hailed for its investigation into Steinhoff’s labyrinthine accounts, Viceroy Research has been accorded something akin to crusader status in the market. Just ask Aspen, or Resilient — or any company thought to be a target of the three-man Viceroy team that specialises in betting against companies it believes are overvalued.

But whether Viceroy’s report into Capitec is of the same calibre as the Steinhoff report seems debatable.

Capitec: Viceroy report is riddled with inaccuracies

Claims send share price 25% lower in intraday trade, while the Reserve Bank says the bank is solvent and well capitalised
Companies
20 hours ago

For one, Viceroy’s assumption that Capitec’s loan book is "massively overstated" and should be impaired by R11bn is based on figures that Capitec’s executive claim are woefully wrong. Viceroy is adamant its figures are correct, and that it’s only a matter of time before Capitec’s business unravels. It may still be right.

But while Steinhoff was already headed south when Viceroy stuck the boot in, that fate seems less inevitable for Capitec, whose financials appear to be less frail.

This isn’t to say Viceroy doesn’t make some telling points. For example, the bank’s record on reckless lending is far from spotless; its punishing interest rates have left more than one customer trapped in a debt spiral; and its habit of rescheduling loans is a concern, as this has the potential to hide bad debts.

But at this point it seems unlikely that these weaknesses are systemic enough to sink Capitec entirely.

Benguela letter raises more questions about claims Capitec is hiding write-offs

Boutique investor Benguela raised concern about Capitec’s ‘aggressive practice of rescheduling arrear loans and advances’, ...
Companies
15 hours ago

WATCH: Viceroy, Capitec and the resulting fallout

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie shared his side of the story with Business Day TV
Companies
17 hours ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Stassen plays a good hand well with Capitec

There may be enough in the Capitec report to cause some long-term damage to the share price
Companies
20 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Pravin Gordhan shines in interviews compilation
Opinion
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The greatest trick the ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Dry words too late in a too-dire ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Ruling on Uber drivers gives gig economy a leg up ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Lights are back on at Eskom
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

FROM FM in 2016: Reckless, who us? How Capitec's bubble could burst
Features / Cover Story

READ VICEROY'S FULL REPORT: Capitec: A wolf in sheep’s clothing
News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.