EDITORIAL: Capitec and Viceroy

For one, Viceroy’s assumption that Capitec’s loan book is "massively overstated" and should be impaired by R11bn is based on figures that Capitec’s executive claim are woefully wrong. Viceroy is adamant its figures are correct, and that it’s only a matter of time before Capitec’s business unravels. It may still be right.

But while Steinhoff was already headed south when Viceroy stuck the boot in, that fate seems less inevitable for Capitec, whose financials appear to be less frail.

This isn’t to say Viceroy doesn’t make some telling points. For example, the bank’s record on reckless lending is far from spotless; its punishing interest rates have left more than one customer trapped in a debt spiral; and its habit of rescheduling loans is a concern, as this has the potential to hide bad debts.

But at this point it seems unlikely that these weaknesses are systemic enough to sink Capitec entirely.