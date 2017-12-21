EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa faces long rebuilding job

Cyril Ramaphosa’s ascent to the top job in the ANC is the culmination of a long, patient journey whose forced 20-year detour into the corporate world has no doubt only served to further equip him with the skills he will desperately need for as troubled an economy as ours.

Being president of the ANC makes Ramaphosa the de facto president of the country and reduces the incumbent Jacob Zuma to a lame duck who must now carry out the instructions coming to him from Luthuli House.

Ramaphosa has no time to waste on being the nice guy. He is inheriting an economy badly damaged by his predecessor. SA can afford neither further damage nor economic stagnation.

The record high unemployment rate of 27.7%, with its attendant explosively high youth unemployment, is a time bomb waiting to explode. The absence of growth demands urgent and drastic intervention. Patience is an unaffordable luxury right now.