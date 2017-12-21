Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Bitcoin bubble pays off

21 December 2017 - 12:35
A bitcoin coin is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS
A bitcoin coin is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS

Forget Naspers or Richemont — the clear investment winner for this year has been bitcoin, the unfathomable cryptocurrency that has risen 2,346%, from about R14,000 apiece in January to about R300,000 today.

Remarkably, almost to a man, SA’s established investment experts have recommended steering clear of bitcoin, citing the (obvious) fact that there’s nothing backing it and that the stratospheric rise has all the hallmarks of a classic bubble. Yet investors would have been fabulously rewarded for ignoring those experts.

Of course, "investors" isn’t exactly the right word. "Speculators" would probably be more accurate, as they’re only buying it hoping they can sell it for more later.

But is it really a bubble? It’s hard to say at this point. Certainly, the trade in bitcoin isn’t driven by fundamentals — there are none — but rather by the classic pathological weakness in investing: the fear of missing out.

The Economist this week said bitcoin doesn’t raise much systemic risk, pointing out there’s no sign that it is being widely purchased with borrowed money. "Bitcoin could be worth US$10 or it could be worth $10,000," the magazine said.

The fact is, no-one knows. But as long as the thousands of South Africans ploughing their money into bitcoin are aware they could lose it all, perhaps the fallout of a collapse will be limited.

Also in FM:

No bottom in sight for Steinhoff

Wiese’s resigned, its lenders are closing the funding taps, and its accounts are in chaos. It’s only getting worse ...
Money & Investing
2 days ago

Eskom's questionable radio ads

Eskom seems to be seeking to draw power — and rebuild its shredded reputation — with a quirky campaign of radio ads, despite being told by the ...
Features
2 days ago

Guptas could lose jet over unpaid bills

Leaked e-mails show that Canadian firm Bombardier was negotiating with the Guptas about the possible sale of a second plane to them even after ...
Features
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: Markus Jooste’s R286m windfall
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
Bank boss writes an open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa
Opinion
3.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Chop the ugly, rotten ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
4.
LEON LOUW: Capitalism raised the alarm about ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
What Steinhoff shows us about the dangers of ...
Opinion

Related Articles

JAMIE CARR: Still more juice to be made from bitcoin
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Is bitcoin causing global warming?
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

ROB ROSE: JSE’s bitcoin secret
Opinion / Editor's Note

Laurie Dippenaar on bitcoin and his bucket list
Features

It’s not too late to join the cryptocurrency action
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.