EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s dream team vs Dlamini-Zuma’s

Putting that aside, the important question is how his lineup measures up against that of Dlamini-Zuma. Mpumalanga party chairman David Mabuza is billed as her deputy, with Free State premier and Gupta lackey Ace Magashule as secretary-general, and another Gupta-ite, Jessie Duarte, as deputy secretary-general. "Hole in the head" minister of international relations Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is a candidate for the position of treasurer-general, while arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa is billed as chairman.

It is no wonder Ramaphosa felt emboldened enough to release the names of his leadership collective. Compared with the Dlamini-Zuma lineup, his team looks like gold. Despite Pandor having been among the most vocal of Zuma’s defenders in parliament over the past decade and presiding over conferences allegedly stolen by his faction, she has faced no corruption allegations and is considered largely untainted.

Dlamini-Zuma’s collective comes with extensive political baggage and, frankly, it reeks of the carcass of the Zuma administration. While Mabuza is opposed to the Guptas, he has faced his fair share of corruption allegations during his long reign in Mpumalanga.

As for Magashule, the Guptas are the generous uncles to his sons, footing the bill for apartments and Dubai trips. The Vrede dairy farm scandal took place under his watch. And he counts captured mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane among his protégés.

As ANC chairman in the Free State since 1992, Magashule is the longest-serving party chairman in the country. He has a reputation for intolerance of dissent and for undermining the party’s internal democracy in his own province.